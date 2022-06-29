POINT PLEASANT — Fort Randolph will once again be hosting Liberty Day activities in celebration of Independence Day on Saturday, July 2.
There will be self-paced and guided tours of the fort from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. At 1 p.m. there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence by costumed reenactors along with rebuttals by “the native contingent and those loyal to the crown.”
From 2-4 p.m. there will be activities for children in the tavern. All ages are welcome, but the activities will be aimed toward children in grades 3-6.
Fort Randolph will also be open for self-guided tours on the weekends from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Sept. 5.
Admission to the event will be free.
Future events at Fort Randolph will include Mothman Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17; Folklore and Fear Storytelling on Oct. 22 and Christmas on the Frontier on Dec. 3.
