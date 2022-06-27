Independence Day celebration planned

MASON — The Town of Mason will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 2 with a parade, ice cream social, activities at the park, fireworks, and more.

The day will begin with an ice cream social by the Mason Volunteer Fire Department, starting at 11 a.m. There will be nine flavors of homemade ice cream featured, which will be sold by the cup, pint, quart, or gallon. Also being sold will be hotdogs and drinks.

Ice cream flavors will include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, orange-pineapple, cookies and cream, peanut butter, lemon, and cherry nut. The social will be ongoing throughout the day, or until all is sold. Proceeds will go toward the purchase of the new fire truck, which is scheduled to arrive in January 2023.

Next will be the annual Independence Day parade, which will begin at 3 p.m. Line-up will start at 2:30 p.m. in the Wahama High School parking lot. The route will be from the school to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, where the remainder of the activities will take place. Bicycles are invited to join in the parade at the fire station.

Immediately following the parade, the town will recognize both Rowen Gerlach and members of the Wahama Girls Softball Team. Gerlach won two state titles in track and field for discus throw and shot put. The softball team captured a second straight WVSSAC Class A Championship.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., those attending can enjoy the inflatables, including a water slide and bounce house. Bingo will also begin at that time, with cash prizes for the winners. There will be children’s water stations set up throughout the day with sprinklers, water guns, sponge relays, and more. Free freeze pops will be provided for the kids while supplies last.

At 5 p.m., a cornhole tournament will be held with teams “buying in” for $20 per team. The winning team will take home 75 percent of the total money. The tourney will be limited to 16 teams.

The popular band “Next Level” will take the stage at 7 p.m. Made up of members Barry Taylor, Jill Nelson, B.J. Kreseen, and Rich Rogers, the band plays music from every genre from the 60s through today. During the band performance, children can take advantage of the sidewalk chalk and free glow jewelry, while supplies last. Trivia questions will also be presented throughout the evening, with those first to answer correctly winning cash prizes.

The band will end its performance at 9:45 p.m., when the Bend Area Fireworks Show, a joint venture between the Town of Mason and Village of Pomeroy takes place. This year, the display will be visible from the park.

Offering food throughout the day will be Picnic’s BBQ, Broken Bread Catering, and Pauley’s Sweets. Vendors can set up with their wares, as well, by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200.

A fireworks display will be part of the Town of Mason Independence Day celebration, set for July 2 at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. This year’s display will be a joint venture by the town and the Village of Pomeroy, and will be visible from the park at 9:45 p.m. Pictured is last year’s display at Middleport, as seen from Mason. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_mason-independence.jpg A fireworks display will be part of the Town of Mason Independence Day celebration, set for July 2 at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. This year’s display will be a joint venture by the town and the Village of Pomeroy, and will be visible from the park at 9:45 p.m. Pictured is last year’s display at Middleport, as seen from Mason. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy