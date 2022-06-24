Mason Council discusses recreation

MASON — Recreation was a major topic of discussion when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, and Bob Reed.

It was announced that an outdoor movie will be held Friday, July 1, beginning at dark. The movie “The Sandlot” will be shown in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The showing will be free to all, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Also during the meeting, details of the July 2 Independence Day celebration were discussed.

The day will begin with an ice cream social by members of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department at the fire station. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Wahama High School, and proceed to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, where all other activities will take place.

Immediately following the parade, Wahama track and field state champion Rowen Gerlach, and members of the Wahama Softball Team, who won a second state championship, will be recognized. At 3:30 p.m., activities will begin, including a water slide and other activities for the children, a cornhole tournament, trivia contest, band “Next Level,” and the finale of fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

In other action, the council:

Heard concerns from Alan and Tara Shilt regarding opening alleyways, and lines and limbs blocking part of Fifth Street;

Heard from Councilman Reed that pothole repair needs to be completed and grass in ditch lines needs cut;

Approved a building permit for Ryan Russell for a fence along Second Street;

Heard a report of state laws on ATVs and golf carts by Police Chief Colton McKinney;

Agreed to purchase a laser level at a cost of $899; and,

Voted to purchase a $270 sign with park rules for the back of a sign presently at the park.

The next regular meeting will be held July 7 at 6:30 p.m.