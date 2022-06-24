Mason County Memories… Main Street’s early developers

To set up next week’s article, I want to start with one I’ve told before. This is the story of German immigrant, Forty-Eighter, Civil War veteran, and saloonkeeper Joseph Hein.

Our story begins with a German immigrant, Joseph Hein. Joseph was one of the Forty-Eighters, along with over one million other German immigrants that came to America after the failed German Revolutions of 1848. In general, these German revolutionaries were well-educated, skilled in the crafts and arts, favored a more democratic government, and wanted better guarantees of human rights. They brought this (and a little bit of a rebellious nature) to the United States, where they joined a radical minority of Americans pushing for abolition, political reform, and institutional reform in asylums, schools, and prisons.

Tens of thousands of these German immigrants settled in Ohio, with over 30,000 in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood alone. From there, they spread north along the Miami & Erie Canal, Ohio & Erie Canal, and Ohio River. Joseph Hein was no different. He arrived in New York in 1853, where he married his wife Annie, and then continued west to settle in Sidney, Ohio (a town on the Miami & Erie Canal).

A few years later, of course, came the Civil War. Hein enlisted in Battery M of the 1st Ohio Light Artillery and was involved in Shiloh, Chickamauga, Chattanooga, and Sherman’s March to the Sea. After the war, he resettled in Pomeroy, where he was a grocer and saloonkeeper.

In 1877, Hein moved his saloon to Point Pleasant, to a frame building where the Lowe Hotel now stands. At that time, some in town were against there being another saloon. (Mostly, these were other saloon owners, such as fellow German immigrant John G. Stortz whose saloon was across the street.) Others, like respected German tailor J. Friedman, were wholly supportive! A good German lager, he said, “brings people to our town, and thus promotes the business interests of the place.” Hein’s own advertisements proclaimed him “Captain Hein, Commander-in-Chief of the best liquors!”

Whether or not Hein’s lager specifically had the effect Friedman described, I can’t say, but the next thirty years were some of the best in our history. The booming economy in Point Pleasant led many, including Hein and Stortz to expand their businesses and build larger brick buildings across and up the street. A good thing too, as a fire wiped out that entire block in 1890.

Construction on Hein’s new saloon at 510 Main Street began in 1888. From the Register: “The foundation of Capt. Hein’s new building is the most solidly built and substantial in town. The rains may descend, and the floods may come, but it will withstand them all.” I’d say it certainly has! It’s probably one of the most intact buildings on Main Street. Local contractors Neighbors & Wilson laid the masonry, W.B. Cable put on the roof and cast-iron storefront (manufactured by Schreiber & Sons, Cincinnati), and Robert Haptonstall handled the plastering.

The opening on June 1st, 1889 was a grand affair, with thousands in attendance throughout the day, as much food as one could eat, and as much beer as one could drink. Not to worry, Hein wasn’t a supporter of drunkenness. He certainly wasn’t a prohibitionist, but he did

believe in moderation. An announcement in the next newspaper after his grand opening asked any “wife who has a drunkard for a husband, or a friend who is unfortunately dissipated, give me notice and all such persons shall be excluded from my place… I have no desire to sell to minors, or drunkards…”

Hein was a model small-scale developer. He saw an opportunity to expand, partnered with the Odd Fellows to include their lodge hall on the top floor and help with the financing, and did his part to make his building a beautiful and unique addition to his Main Street. And I’m sure as a businessman, he followed the old advice that “something worth doing, is worth doing right the first time.”

Next week, I’ll be writing about another of Point Pleasant’s early developers and serial entrepreneurs. Like Hein, he was a German Forty-Eighter, and like Hein, his buildings have left their own mark on our historic district.

Information from the Weekly Register, census records, and the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps.

Pictured here is the Hein building. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_Hein-Building.jpg Pictured here is the Hein building. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

By Chris Rizer Mason County Memories

Chris Rizer is the president of the Mason County Historical & Preservation Society and director of Main Street Point Pleasant, reach him at [email protected]

