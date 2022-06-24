3 deaths, 203 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were three additional deaths, as well as 203 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, June 24:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 60-69 age range. ODH also reported 76 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 70-79 age range. ODH also reported 34 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 51-60 age range. DHHR also reported 93 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 8,012 total cases (76 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 424 hospitalizations (2 new) and 128 deaths (1 new). Of the 8,012 cases, 7,641 (121 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,571 cases (6 new), 15 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,281 cases (12 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,156 cases (5 new), 22 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,160 cases (11 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 1,061 cases (12 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 888 cases (14 new), 79 hospitalizations (1 new), 23 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 550 cases (7 new), 108 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 345 cases (9 new), 75 hospitalizations, 45 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,712 (49.21 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,578 (45.40 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,859 total cases (34 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 245 hospitalizations (1 new) and 89 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,859 cases, 4,680 (23 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 928 cases (3 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 684 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 645 cases (7 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 702 cases (6 new), 19 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 686 cases (3 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 583 cases (6 new), 58 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 391 cases (7 new), 58 hospitalizations (1 new), 34 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 240 cases, 41 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,447 (49.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,544 (46.03 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 7,152 cases (93 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,612 confirmed cases, 540 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 96 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 38 active cases and 7,018 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 169 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 329 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 342 cases

16-20 — 488 cases (1 new)

21-25 — 579 cases (8 new)

26-30 — 649 cases (10 new)

31-40 — 1,187 cases (23 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,122 cases (23 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 929 cases (5 new), 13 deaths (1 new)

61-70 — 713 cases (10 new), 17 deaths

71+ — 645 cases (10 new), 61 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 6,234 (91 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 5,003 (65 fewer);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 1,231 (156 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 76 (1 fewer);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 9 (2 new).

A total of 12,309 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,447 fully vaccinated or 39.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 14 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 16,159 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 16,858), 467 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 487), 26 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31), with 38,778 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week. ODH will be reporting to total COVID-19 deaths in the state, but will not resume reporting weekly trends until the National Center for Health Statistics’ reprocessing is finished.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,353,149 (62.91 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,828,306 (58.42 percent of the population).

As of June 16, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,875;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,282;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 69,874;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,886.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 529,262 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 611 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 100,037 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 985 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 7,056 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with two since the last update. There are 2,135 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.35 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.16 percent.

Statewide, 1,135,398 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (63.4 percent of the population). A total of 54.8 percent of the population, 981,644 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

