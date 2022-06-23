Roush hits the ground running as the Mountaineer

MORGANTOWN — Mary Roush has now officially been WVU’s new Mountaineer for just over two months. Even though it has not been very long, she hit the ground running as WVU’s iconic mascot.

“As soon as you officially become the Mountaineer, you just jump head first, right in,” Roush said. “The Mountaineer never has an off-season like athletes do.”

Even in the summer, Roush has events every day. Some of the events she has gone to as the Mountaineer include but are not limited to fairs, 4-H camps, summer school programs, festivals, parades and volunteer events. She also was active for multiple baseball games in the spring.

Roush, a Mason County native and Wahama High School graduate, was announced as the mountaineer on March 5 and officially started on April 22. This gave her less than two months to prepare.

While Roush said she can take advice from previous Mountaineers, no two Mountaineers will be exactly alike.

“There’s no “how to” be the Mountaineer,” Roush said. “Because the mascot is such a unique position and we show so much of our personality.”

Roush said that one of her favorite things is the opportunity to reach out into communities and inspire people, especially young West Virginians.

“Not only am I inspiring them to be the Mountaineer one day, especially young girls,” Roush said. “But I’m making an impact on their life and especially coming from someone who grew up in a very small town in a rural part of West Virginia.”

Roush hopes to continue to inspire people and spread the “Mountaineer mentality.”

“Just knowing that I’m making that much of an impact inspiring young West Virginians to dream big and do big things, there’s no better feeling than that,” Roush said.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mary Roush interacts with the fans at a baseball game. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_Image.jpg Mary Roush interacts with the fans at a baseball game. Courtesy photos Mary Roush poses for a photo with a young fan. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_Image-3-.jpg Mary Roush poses for a photo with a young fan. Courtesy photos Mary Roush poses with the musket. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_Image-2-.jpg Mary Roush poses with the musket. Courtesy photos

By Luke Blain [email protected]

Luke Blain is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Luke Blain is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.