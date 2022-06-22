Praise Along the River set for July 3

POINT PLEASANT — Local church leaders will be hosting “Praise Along the River,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. It will feature multiple local pastors and musicians.

The event will open with a welcome by Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings.

After that, the opening prayer will be presented by Pastor Nathan Fowler of Bellemead United Methodist Church. The closing prayer will be presented by Rev. Bobby Patterson of First Church of God.

The main speaker of the service will be Jonathan Pinson of Grace Bible Baptist Church.

“I think it’s important to emphasize the importance of worship with all that we have come through with the pandemic and everything that our country is facing,” Pinson said. “I think it’s important for us to just pause on the eve of the Fourth of July and thank the Lord for the liberty and the freedom protection that He has given our country.”

Music will be provided by local groups, such as Covered by Love and Generations Quartet.

Admission will be free and concessions will be available.

By Luke Blain [email protected]

Luke Blain is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

