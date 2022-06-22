Email scam alert

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio Valley Bank advises customers to be mindful of an email scam that has become more prevalent.

The email in question is claiming that the recipient has won a prize. The email instructs individuals to pay shipping costs in order to receive their prize. This is a scam.

Anyone who receives this email or one of similar nature, do not respond. If you are unsure regarding the validity, please call the bank at 800-468-6682. As always, if you receive suspicious calls, texts or emails regarding your banking, please report it by calling the bank or visiting your local branch.

Ohio Valley Bank, which operates 16 offices and was established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Bank Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.