Next Level to headline Mayor’s Night Out

POINT PLEASANT — Next Level, a local band that plays a variety of music, is set to headline this week’s Mayor’s Night Out on Friday, June 24 at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant..

All shows for Mayor’s Night Out take place at the riverfront stage on Fridays from 8-10 p.m.

Next Level plays various genres of music from multiple decades reaching back as far as the 60’s. They describe their shows as “upbeat and fun” with many popular songs.

On their website, Next Level says some of their influences are Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Styx and Journey. They also write their own music.

The band performs in many local venues and was a headliner for a Mayor’s Night Out last summer. Next Level also plays in areas such as Pomeroy, Ohio, Gallipolis, Ohio, Parkersburg and more.

The members of Next Level include Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar, Jill Nelson on vocals and BJ Kreseen on lead vocals.

For more information, as well as photos and videos of the band, visit the band’s Facebook page under the name “Next Level” and a website at www.tothenextlevelband.com.

Next Level is scheduled to perform on Friday night at Riverfront Park, which is pictured here.

Luke Blain is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

