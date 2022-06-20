Coplin Health Systems launches food FARMACY program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Coplin Health Systems has teamed up with 14 partners to launch a regional FARMACY program. The program will run for 10 weeks and provide patients and community residents with heart-healthy food boxes and weekly nutrition education classes.

The FARMACY program is free for participants and is part of an effort to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Participants will receive a 30-minute nutrition education class that includes free fruits and vegetables, bi-weekly food boxes, food demonstrations, recipes, and information about hypertension, stroke, and cancer.

Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems, said that healthy foods and nutrition education play an important role in maintaining good health and managing and preventing diseases.

“Our goal is to help FARMACY program participants implement healthy diet and lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and manage and prevent chronic diseases, such as hypertension, stroke, and cancer,” Dudley said. “The program is the beginning of the journey toward better health.”

The FARMACY program focuses on individuals ages 18 to 75 who have not previously been diagnosed with hypertension, stroke, or cancer. Preference is given to individuals in rural communities with an income of 200% or below Federal Poverty Level, ethnic minorities, or individuals with disabilities.

To apply for the food FARMACY program or learn more information, visit www.coplinhealth.com/farmacy/.

The FARMACY program is being promoted through three clinical partners, Coplin Health Systems, Minnie Hamilton Health Systems, and Ritchie Regional Health Center. Any patients or community members are welcome to join the program if you meet the criteria stated above.

The program aims to create long-lasting behavioral changes through improved health. As part of the program, participants will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings for A1C, blood pressure, and weight during the first and tenth weeks. Referrals for cancer screenings will also be made for participants when appropriate.

“We know that good nutrition and disease management can improve overall health outcomes, helping to lower A1C numbers and blood pressure,” Dudley said. “Even dropping an individual’s A1C and blood pressure just one to two percentage points can mean less medication for that patient and reduced prescription costs.

The 14 participating organizations in the project include Coplin Health Systems, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Ritchie Regional Health Care, WVU Extension Service, WV Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, WV Health Connections, WVU-Parkersburg, Rural Action, Mountaineer Foodbank, American Heart Association, WV Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease, WV Office of Rural Health, and WV Center for Rural Health Development.

This FARMACY is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $243,853 with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

Since its establishment in 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association has eleven service centers located in Jackson, Wirt and Wood Counties in West Virginia and Meigs County in Ohio. Coplin provides patients with a full range of services for the entire family, including Primary Care, Urgent Care, Pediatric Care, Dental Care, Behavioral Health Care, and Substance Use Disorder Care. Coplin Health Systems is a federally qualified health center and serves every community member, regardless of one’s ability to pay.

Learn more about Coplin Health Systems’ services and programs at www.coplinhealth.com.