Learning about bike safety, rules

MASON — The Town of Mason held its inaugural Bike Rodeo Saturday morning, drawing nearly 40 young cyclists and their parents.

Organized by Lisa Crump, the event featured bicycle safety and rules, an obstacle course, snacks, and prizes.

Jodie Roush of the Bend Area Sprocket Spinners taught those attending about bike maintenance, safety, and rules of the road. Assisted by his daughter, Shelby, Roush showed the parents how to choose the correct bicycle size for their children.

Roush and Shelby later took the kids on a bicycle ride, with the Mason Volunteer Fire Department in the lead. Roush also presented each child with a water bottle.

Members of the fire department set up an obstacle course for the youngsters to navigate. The bikers maneuvered around cones, and even traveled across “rumble strips.”

Smaller children were treated to coloring pages and a packet of safety activities. Helping at the coloring table was student volunteer Emma Northup of Wahama High School. The Clifton United Methodist Church provided a variety of healthy snacks, including fresh fruit cups, apples, granola bars, and bottles of water, served by member Jill Nelson.

The finale of the event was the drawing for a variety of prizes, including eight bikes, announced by Mayor Kristopher Clark. The bicycles were donated by Workman’s Country Variety Store, the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc., Farmers Bank, Clifton United Methodist Church, OVP Health, and two by the Town of Mason. Farmers Bank also donated drawstring backpacks to all of the children for carrying their items while biking.

The event was held to promote healthy outdoor fun and exercise. It also kicked off the establishment of the Town of Mason WRC (walk, run, cycle) route, which is marked with signs throughout the municipality. Crump wrote a grant for the cost of the signs through “Try This West Virginia,” a program providing building blocks for healthy communities. The grant will also pay for the purchase of a bicycle rack to be placed in the town.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

