Moose Lodge supports pool

POINT PLEASANT — It was a record breaking night for the Moose Lodge 731 of Point Pleasant charity bingo event, as members drew both a record crowd and record amount collected.

The event was held in support of the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool, and combined with donations, concessions, and the bingo games, raised $2,700.

The Moose Lodge donated $300 to begin the evening, and various donations rose to over $700 before the games began, according to lodge member David Morgan. The amount went to over $850 as donations continued with bingo players sharing their winnings.

The swimming pool has had a large number of attendees this year so far, with the extreme heat drawing children and adults alike. During a recent New Haven Town Council meeting, Mayor Phil Serevicz reported three lifeguards would be on duty daily after the pool exceeded the maximum number allowed in with two guards. A pool committee raises funds year round to ensure that free admission for all continues during the summer months.

The next charity event for the Moose Lodge will be July 11 at 7 p.m., and will benefit the Mason County Animal Shelter. The animal shelter bingo previously held the record for most money raised. The public is invited to attend.

In addition to the games, the Moose Lodge is collecting items for the next month to donate to the shelter. Items requested by the shelter are bleach, Lysol (lemon scented) for mopping, dog and cat treats, “Kong” toys for dogs, dryer sheets, rope toys, tennis balls, collars, and leashes. Supplies can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge, located along Rt. 62 near Point Pleasant, or the animal shelter, located at 1965 Fairground Road, Point Pleasant.

Some information for this article was provided by David Morgan.

Officers of Moose Lodge 731 of Point Pleasant raised a record amount of funds for the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool recently during charity bingo night. A total of $2,700 was raised to help keep the pool open with free admission for all during the summer. Pictured, from left, are Alice Humphreys and Lisa Crump of the pool committee; Moose officers Addie Roberts, Brittane Rhodes, Ray Armentrout, and Susie Wooten; and Amy Roush, pool committee member. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_Pool-donation.jpg Officers of Moose Lodge 731 of Point Pleasant raised a record amount of funds for the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool recently during charity bingo night. A total of $2,700 was raised to help keep the pool open with free admission for all during the summer. Pictured, from left, are Alice Humphreys and Lisa Crump of the pool committee; Moose officers Addie Roberts, Brittane Rhodes, Ray Armentrout, and Susie Wooten; and Amy Roush, pool committee member. Moose Lodge #731 | Courtesy