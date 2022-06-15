Winners awarded at fishing rodeo

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) Fishing Rodeo was Saturday and multiple winners were awarded new rods and reels.

Emerson Riffle caught the most fish in the 5 years old and below age category. The largest fish was caught by River Bush and the smallest was caught by Olivia Smith.

In the 6-10 age group, Miles Joy caught the most fish, Addy Stephens caught the smallest and Sayler McDonald caught the largest.

Isaiah Brown caught the largest fish in the 11-15 age group, while Katie Cullen reeled in the smallest. Ethan Grimm caught the most fish.

Westin Higginbotham caught the most fish in the 16-20 age group. Brandon McDade caught the largest and Emily Edmonds caught the smallest.

Charles Hall brought in the largest fish in the adults category. Dakota Booth caught the smallest while Jack Reitmire caught the most.

The winners from the 6-10 group were Sayler McDonald, Addy Stephens and Miles Joy. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_fishing-1.jpg The winners from the 6-10 group were Sayler McDonald, Addy Stephens and Miles Joy. Mason County FRN | Courtesy The winners from the 0-5 age group were Olivia Smith, River Bush and Emerson Riffle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_fishing-2.jpg The winners from the 0-5 age group were Olivia Smith, River Bush and Emerson Riffle. Mason County FRN | Courtesy The winners from the 16-20 age group were Brandon McDade, Emily Edmonds and Westin Higginbotham. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_fishing-3.jpg The winners from the 16-20 age group were Brandon McDade, Emily Edmonds and Westin Higginbotham. Mason County FRN | Courtesy The winners from the 11-15 age category were Isaiah Brown, Katie Cullen and Ethan Grimm. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_fishing-4.jpg The winners from the 11-15 age category were Isaiah Brown, Katie Cullen and Ethan Grimm. Mason County FRN | Courtesy The winners of the adult group were Charles Hall, Dakota Booth and Jack Reitmire. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_fishing-5.jpg The winners of the adult group were Charles Hall, Dakota Booth and Jack Reitmire. Mason County FRN | Courtesy

Staff Report

Luke Blain is a staff writer or Ohio Valley Publishing.

