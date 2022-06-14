MASON — Fun, games, and some lessons in safety will all be part of the Town of Mason’s Bike Rodeo, set for Saturday.

The free event will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to Lisa Crump, organizer, the event will include bicycle safety and rules of the road, an obstacle course, kiddie bike wash, bicycle games, snacks, prizes, and more. Front Street between Pomeroy and Horton streets will be closed during the rodeo.

Along with the Town of Mason, sponsors include the Bend Area Sprocket Spinners, Mason Volunteer Fire Department, and Clifton United Methodist Church.

Jodie Roush and volunteers from the sprocket spinners bicycle group will be teaching the children about bike safety, and rules while riding on the road. Members of the fire department will be setting up an obstacle course for the bikers to maneuver.

A kiddie bike wash will be set up for children to wash their bikes, or even tricycles, Crump said. There will be buckets of water and rags for washing. Once washed, the children will travel through a simulated car wash area for drying.

Bike games and prizes, as well as coloring sheets for the younger crowd will be featured. The colored pictures will then be displayed locally for the public to view.

Finally, after all the fun, games and work, free snacks and drinks will be available.

Later that evening, the second event of the summer “Music in the Park” series will take place. The band “5 Forty 2” will take the stage at 7 p.m., with Broken Bread Catering being available to purchase food and drinks. Those attending can bring lawn chairs or sit at the picnic tables under the shelter.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

