Curtains up for Ohio community theatre month

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — River City Players Community Theatre and the Ohio Community Theatre Association are getting ready to kick off the summer season by celebrating Ohio Community Theatre Month. In the past year, theatres all over the country have begun to raise their curtains again on live performances after a long “intermission.” Theatres, performers, and patrons all over Ohio are eagerly anticipating this spring as a new beginning in entertainment for all the numerous theatres and theatre groups found here. This season is especially thrilling for all the community theatres across the state of Ohio.

On March 23, 2015, Ohio’s General Assembly designated the month of June as Ohio Community Theatre Month. As of that date a bill was enacted making that designation a reality. This was enacted into the Ohio Revised Code which now recognizes Ohio Community Theatre Month to celebrate the important contributions of community theatres to the quality of life of the citizens of the state.

River City Players Community Theatre is a member of the Ohio Community Theatre Association, or OCTA. OCTA is a statewide service organization whose main purpose is to serve the needs of its member theatres. Membership is open to any community theatre in the state of Ohio or in neighboring states within 50 miles of the Ohio state border. At the present time there are 83 member Theatres, including River City Players.

Community theatre, also known as amateur theatre, is defined as theatre that is performed by amateur actors and singers. It is distinct from professional theatre because actors are not paid and all are usually volunteers. It is a great challenge for artists to practice and learn the lines, music, and choreography to perform something that has been successful in the past. At community theatres, the talent and experience can range from well seasoned performers to those with no experience at all who just want to learn. It is a wonderful opportunity to introduce performance to someone new. Community Theatre can bring together local youth and adults for a common goal; to put on a great production. It can teach everyone about working with one another and bettering themselves as individuals and as a whole. Even the audience can benefit from such an effort, not only in the form of a performance, but because they will get to experience a diverse group of people working together as one.

River City Players welcomes everyone to celebrate Ohio Community Theatre Month with them this June. The first show was June 4-5 with the “River City Kids” who performed “Shrek Jr” at the Farmers Bank Theatre in The Blakeslee Center in Middleport. The big summer musical is “Little Shop of Horrors,” which is scheduled for Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 13-14. River City Players will round out the year with “Be My Ghost,” which is scheduled for Oct. 22-23 of this year. All performances are held at The Blakeslee Center. For more information about our group, how to become a member, or find out more about the shows please visit www.rivercityplayers.org; email at [email protected] or find them on Facebook @rivercityplayerstheater.

Submitted by Janis Carnahan, President of River City Players.