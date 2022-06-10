Warrant issued for Pomeroy man

MASON, W.Va. — A warrant has been issued for a Pomeroy, Ohio, man following a high speed chase Thursday afternoon, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

McKinney said the warrant was issued for Damon Richard Fisher for allegedly obstructing an officer and fleeing. He added other charges are pending.

According to the chief, at around 5:30 p.m., McKinney and Sgt. Tyler Doss attempted to make a stop on a yellow street bike for a traffic violation on Second Street in Mason. The driver then reportedly fled from the officers into the State of Ohio, with speeds reaching up to 100 miles per hour.

McKinney said the motorcycle was later found and recovered in Ohio, and the driver later identified as allegedly being Fisher. He said the warrant is extraditable, and should anyone come into contact with Fisher, they should contact local authorities.

Assisting the Mason Police Department were the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Pomeroy Police Department, Middleport Police Department, Mason County 911 Center, and New Haven Police Department.

Damon Fisher https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_fisher.jpg Damon Fisher