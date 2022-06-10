Council approves pay increase for police officers

MASON — Police officers in the Town of Mason will receive pay increases effective July 1, it was decided by council members at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, Bob Reed, and Barry Taylor.

The starting pay for a certified police officer will be $19 per hour, according to the new scale. The sergeant’s pay will go to $21 per hour, and the chief’s pay will increase to $22 per hour. It was noted that with the increases, the officers will not be eligible for the yearly cost of living raises until January 2026.

Also during the meeting, the water and sewer budgets for the fiscal year ending 2023 were approved. The operating budget for the water department will be $410,440, while the budget for the sewer department totals $277,031.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Homer Newell for a privacy fence, Ruth Thompson for a metal roof, Nellie Esque for roof repair and siding, Harriet Dorado for garage demolition;

Heard a request from Doug Swann for a permanent dumpster for residents to use;

Discussed a bike rodeo to be held June 18 at the park from 10 a.m. to noon;

Accepted the resignation of Officer Clayton Gibbs;

Tabled setting a date to auction surplus town property;

Voted to pay $1,737.50 for fireworks in partnership with the Village of Pomeroy, to be set off July 2 at 9:45 p.m.;

Agreed to hold a reception at the park on July 2 at 6 p.m. for State Track Champion Rowen Gerlach and the State Champion Wahama Softball Team;

Agreed to purchase a printer for the police department in the amount of $800; and,

Set the next meeting for June 23, 6:30 p.m.