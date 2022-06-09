FRN to host 29th Annual Fishing Rodeo

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) is set to host the 29th Annual Fishing Rodeo on Saturday at Krodel Park.

The rodeo is a family event and will be free for everyone to participate. June 11 is West Virginia’s free fishing day, so a fishing license is not required in order to participate.

Greg Fowler, the executive director of the FRN, spoke on the benefits of this event.

“It is family fun time at no cost,” Fowler said in an email. “Families struggle to have quality time together. This event provides that opportunity.”

Fowler also said that “fun for all” has kept this event going for 29 years.

“Families look forward to free fishing day each year,” Fowler said. “We often forget family time together.”

Fowler said that the event usually brings in 150-250 competitors each year.

The competitors will be divided into age categories for the rodeo and prizes will be given in each. The prizes will go to those who win in that categories of shortest fish caught, longest fish caught and most fish caught.

The winner from each category will receive a new fishing rod and reel.

Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the fishing will last from 8-11:30 a.m. The announcement of the winners will be at 11:45 a.m.

By Luke Blain OVP

Luke Blain is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

