Successful debut of ‘Library on the move’

MASON COUNTY — Over 300 school age children received a two-day meal packet, free books, and activities at the debut of the Mason County “Library on the Move.”

The Mason County Library is making 11 stops each Wednesday throughout the summer to service children in more remote areas of the county, or in places where many children are gathered, and who might not have the resources to visit one of the three county libraries in Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven. The libraries are partnering with the Mason County Commission, which is allowing the library staff to use the county van to deliver the goods.

It was a learning experience during the library’s first mobile visit, with staff exhausting their food supply after the first three stops, according to County Library Director Pam Thompson. After a quick trip back to the main Point Pleasant library, an additional 200 meal packets were loaded onto the van for the remainder of the route.

“We were amazed at the response,” said Thompson. “We have had phone calls galore about it, and I love it is doing so well.”

The food packets contained two breakfasts and two lunches in plastic bags. Contents were two servings of cereal, two cartons of shelf stable milk, two containers of fruit, juice, and an individual can of both spaghetti rings and beef stew. It is meant to supplement parents’ groceries and help fill the gap of the children being home for the summer.

Thompson emphasized the mobile library is not a bookmobile, nor is it giving out weeklong boxes of food like those given by the school system last year. Those attending the mobile library do have the opportunity to participate in the summer reading program, however, titled, “100 days, 100 ways.”

The stops and schedule with approximate times, contingent upon traffic and travel, include: 9:30 a.m. – Harmony Church in Southside; 10:10 a.m. – Ashton Elementary School; 10:35 a.m. – Rivers Edge Campground; 11:20 a.m. – Beale Elementary School; 11:50 a.m. – Point Pleasant Housing Authority, Second Street; 12:15 p.m. – Shawnee/Pleasant Valley Apartments, 12th Street; 12:45 p.m. – Jordan Landing Apartments; 1:30 p.m. – New Haven Pool; 2:20 p.m. – Letart Community Building; 3:15 p.m. – Leon Elementary School; and 4 p.m. – Roosevelt Elementary School.

Lunches will also be distributed on weekdays at each of the three libraries as in past years. For more information on the mobile library, call the Point Pleasant location at 304-675-0894.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The recent debut of Mason County’s “Library on the Move” was termed a success by organizers who distributed meals, books, and activities to 336 children. The library will be making 11 stops each Wednesday throughout the county this summer. Pictured is the stop at the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_library-on-the-move-2.jpg The recent debut of Mason County’s “Library on the Move” was termed a success by organizers who distributed meals, books, and activities to 336 children. The library will be making 11 stops each Wednesday throughout the county this summer. Pictured is the stop at the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. Mindy Kearns | OVP

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]otmail.com.