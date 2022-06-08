Incumbents come out on top in New Haven election

NEW HAVEN — There was little surprise in the outcome of the New Haven municipal election held Tuesday, with those on the ballot coming out on top.

Incumbent Mayor Phil Serevicz will take the helm for a second two-year term, having garnered the top number of votes for the day at 70. He was the lone candidate for mayor.

Rebecca “Becky” Benson, the incumbent recorder, was also running unopposed for that position. She received a total of 69 votes.

There were five council candidates on the ballot for as many seats, however there were also two write-in candidates. The candidates listed on the ballot were the apparent winners.

Council candidates and their vote counts included: Incumbent Steve Carpenter, 70; Incumbent Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., 57; Monica Mitchell, 56; Bruce Layne Adams, 51; and Jennifer D. Russell, 46. Write-in candidates Donald Riffle and Scott Fields received 15 and 12 votes, respectively.

All vote tallies are unofficial at this time. The canvass will begin on June 13, and results will be declared at the end of the canvass. The election results will be certified on June 15, 48 hours after results are declared for races without a recount request.

The new administration will take office on July 1.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

