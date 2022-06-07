New Haven approves purchases

NEW HAVEN — Several purchases were made when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Colton McKinney and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were Jessica Rickard, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Steve Carpenter.

The council agreed to buy a zero-turn riding mower for over $13,000, after it was reported the town’s Steiner broke down. The money will come from the equipment fund.

The police department will be purchasing three laptop computers at $1,000 each, if it is determined there is money in the department’s budget. Police Chief Dave Hardwick said the present computers sometime take hours to log onto.

It was agreed to fix a police cruiser that has been inoperable for months. Once repaired for $2,200, the department’s Tahoe will be parked due to the high cost of gasoline.

Council members also voted to spend $11,000 to rebuild a blower at the wastewater plant. Although one blower remains working, the council agreed not to run the risk of it breaking also.

The municipal swimming pool was a topic of discussion after it was learned the pool was closed early one day due to heat. The mayor said the pool will never be closed because it is too hot outside. It was also noted people had come from as far as Gallipolis and were turned away because there were only two lifeguards on duty and the maximum is 70 people. Serevicz said until further notice, three guards will work each day.

On a positive note, the mayor said more money had been made on concessions in three days than all of last year. The change is only the two workers hired directly for the concession stand are allowed inside. Lifeguards are only serving in that capacity.

In other action, the council:

Heard a presentation from representatives of Netranom, wanting to provide IT consulting and support at a cost of $775 per month plus set up fee, with the town signing a three-year contract;

Agreed to allow the Mason County Library to provide mobile services at the pool each Wednesday;

Agreed to pay Dave Fowler 20 hours of vacation pay even though he is part-time;

Approved sending a letter to April Nazarewycz to tell her the town attorney advised council not to maintain the ditch line near her home other than to keep water flowing;

Decided to ask the county commission if the town can cut down a dead tree at the library;

Agreed to crack down on underage drivers of four-wheelers and motorcycles;

Approved donating $500 toward the July 2 fireworks display with Mason and Pomeroy, Ohio;

Agreed to lock the basketball and tennis courts each evening at 8 p.m.;

Discussed dilapidated properties and the possibility of getting help from the state to raze them; and,

Heard a report that Hartford will soon tap on to the New Haven water system.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]