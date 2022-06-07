Election day in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Today marks election day for the Town of New Haven.

Residents have until 7:30 p.m. to get to the polls, located at the city building on Fifth Street.

Elected will be a mayor, recorder, and five council members. The new administration will take office on July 1 for a two-year term.

Running as the lone candidate for mayor is incumbent Mayor Phil Serevicz. Incumbent Recorder Becky Benson is running unopposed for that position.

There are five people on the ballot for as many council seats, as well as two write-in candidates.

On the ballot are Steve Carpenter and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., incumbents, along with Monica Mitchell, Bruce Adams, and Jennifer D. Russell. Donald Riffle and Scott Fields are the write-in candidates.

Following the election, the canvass will begin on June 13, and results will be declared at the end of the canvass. The election results will be certified on June 15, 48 hours after results are declared for races without a recount request.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

