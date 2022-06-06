MASON COUNTY — “Library on the Move” will soon be coming to a neighborhood near you.

Every Wednesday, beginning tomorrow, the Mason County Library will be taking free food, books, and activities to stops throughout the county. The service will be for all school age children.

“We realize there is a need in different communities,” said Librarian Cindy Williams. “With rising costs, not everyone can come to the libraries.”

And so, in partnership with the Mason County Commission, the library will go to the children. Using the county van, there will be 11 stops each Wednesday, with library personnel being on the road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mobile library received grant funding from “Save the Children.” The funds purchased alternative summer learning packs that contain books and manipulative items, valued at $26 each. Nearly 600 were received that will not only be given during mobile visits, but also at pop-up events. Children coming to the mobile sites will also be able to take part in the “100 days, 100 ways” Summer Reading Program.

With so many families depending on school breakfast and lunch, Williams said food packets will also be given to supplement parents’ groceries and help fill the gap.

The food packs will contain two breakfasts and two lunches contained in plastic bags. Contents this week will be two servings of cereal, two cartons of shelf stable milk, two containers of fruit, and an individual can of both spaghetti rings and beef stew.

Mason County Library Director Pam Thompson emphasized the mobile library is not a bookmobile. The stops and schedule with approximate times, contingent upon traffic and travel, include:

9:30 a.m. – Harmony Church in Southside;

10:10 a.m. – Ashton Elementary School;

10:35 a.m. – Rivers Edge Campground;

11:20 a.m. – Beale Elementary School;

11:50 a.m. – Point Pleasant Housing Authority, Second Street;

12:15 p.m. – Shawnee/Pleasant Valley Apartments, 12th Street;

12:45 p.m. – Jordan Landing Apartments;

1:30 p.m. – New Haven Pool;

2:20 p.m. – Letart Community Building;

3:15 p.m. – Leon Elementary School; and,

4 p.m. – Roosevelt Elementary School.

Lunches will also be distributed on weekdays at each of the three libraries in Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven as in past years. For more information on the mobile library, call the Point Pleasant location at 304-675-0894.

Mason County Librarian Cindy Williams, left, and County Library Director Pam Thompson are pictured in front of boxes containing packets of food that will be distributed each Wednesday during “Library on the Move.” The mobile library will make 11 stops throughout the county with food, free books, and activities. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_mobile-library.jpg Mason County Librarian Cindy Williams, left, and County Library Director Pam Thompson are pictured in front of boxes containing packets of food that will be distributed each Wednesday during “Library on the Move.” The mobile library will make 11 stops throughout the county with food, free books, and activities. Mindy Kearns | OVP

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

