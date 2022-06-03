Libraries host reading program

MASON COUNTY — “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Mason County Public Libraries, which began this week.

The program will be different from those in previous years, according to Librarian Cindy Williams, in that all three libraries in Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven will be offering the same components, but on rotating days.

“Stories with Miss Cindy” will be offered at Mason and New Haven on Tuesdays, and Thursdays in Point Pleasant. Williams said while most think of story time as being for younger children, these will be elevated for all ages. A book will be featured, but children will learn such things as the depth layers of the ocean and the different types of seashells and sharks.

Guided play days will involve children receiving a component like Legos, and building boats. There will be free play days with active games, such as guessing the number of seashells in a jar, a shark tank where you can match the sharks with their pictures, a sensory table, and more.

Crafts will be offered all day on craft days, with the exception of special events like guided painting day. Schedules are available at each library.

There is also a program geared for teens this year. Once a month there will be a teen movie night at the New Haven Library.

The second part of the Summer Reading Program will be the encouragement to read.

“100 days, 100 ways” will be the theme of this part of the program. Participants will be given a list of 100 ways and places they can read a book. For every 15 minutes they read, they get a tentacle to add to an octopus. At the end of the program, each library will see how big its octopus grew.

Prizes will also be given out along the way, such as brag tags, vinyl stickers, fidgets, and fun school supplies. Children can earn a reading buddy of a mini retro Beanie Baby, and those who finish their 100-day program will win a full size retro Beanie Baby.

A variety of activities obtained through grant funding will be available for in-house play this summer. The library received 18 tablets with a huge selection of stories and educational games. After the summer, the tablets will be available for checking out.

Children will also be able to take advantage of the virtual reality classroom set. Up to 20 participants can join Williams in exploring underwater and other adventures. Since the unit is mobile, Williams will be able to take the set into classrooms in the fall.

The final component of summer reading is the in-house pen pal program. Participants can write letters to “my library friend,” put stamps on them, and place them in a mailbox for other children to find and read later. Adults have also been recruited to write encouraging notes to the kids.

Other recent grant items at the libraries are a small bounce house and two outdoor movie projection systems.

For more information on library programs and services, contact the Point Pleasant library at 304-675-0894, the Mason library at 304-773-5580, and the New Haven library at 304-882-3252.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

