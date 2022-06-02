Point Pleasant High School graduates 198

POINT PLEASANT — Nearly 200 members of the Class of 2022 received diplomas during commencement exercises Saturday evening at Point Pleasant Junior Senior High School.

Student speakers for the outdoor ceremony were Madeline Willcoxen and David Kapp, Summa Cum Laude representatives.

After thanking those who have helped the class along the way, Kapp addressed his fellow classmates, challenging them to continue to learn.

“As we walk this line and accept our diploma, a symbolism of 12-plus years of hard work just as the cords around our necks symbolize the activities, we have filled our hours, let us recognize the changes that have, will, and are happening in this present time,” he said. “We are no longer high schoolers, nor are we minors in the world. We are now workers, collegiate athletes, students of the highest degree, citizens of our nation, state, and county.”

Kapp continued, “It is therefore our duty, to continue to learn by all degree, to not fall prey to the Pathos of the world, to understand the establishment of Ethos among us, and to rely on the Logos gained in our pursuit of knowledge.”

Willcoxen told the class that they had been tested yearly with teacher strikes and the pandemic, but persevered through the different situations.

“As we have grown, we have been faced with everyday issues that leave us with a choice,” Willcoxen said. “President John F. Kennedy once said, ‘Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.’ Over the years, we have decided whether or not to try, whether or not to accomplish our goals and aspirations.”

She continued, “Who you are in high school doesn’t define who you’ll be in the future. And that’s exactly what’s about to happen. Our future awaits us as we take this next step and graduate. No matter what you go on to do with your life just remember that we’ve come so far already.”

PPJSHS Principal William Cottrill presented the class to Superintendent of Schools Keith Burdette, prior to the class roll. Musical selections were presented by both the All State Chorus and the Chamber Choir.

Emma Harbour, student council president, welcomed those who attended. Morgan Snyder, National Honor Society president, introduced the Summa Cum Laude student representatives, and Chloe Lambert, senior class president, led the changing of tassels.

Graduates included:

Summa Cum Laude – Madeline Allensworth, Ellie Andrick, Justin Bartee, Isabella Barton, David Bledsoe, Haley Bryant, Kayla Butler, Jeremy Connolly, Sydney Cook, Adalynn Cottrill, Tayah Fetty, Dennis Foreman, Tyler Goodale, Evan Grady, Emma Harbour, Elijah Harmon, Alexander Hill, Kady Hughes, David Kapp, Hayley Keefer, Chloe Lambert, Allison Legg,

Baylee Loudin, Alexandra Marrero, Chantel Mayes, Cael McCutcheon, Mollie Meek, Brooks Pearson, Colby Price, Emma Sayre, Jackson Sayre, Aria Schoon, Annabelle Shrader, Katelynn Smith, Morgan Snyder, Chelsea Supple, Ryan Tatterson, Austin Weikle, Hunter Whittington, Madeline Willcoxen, and Maggie Woyan.

Magna Cum Laude – Elizabeth Casey, Hector Castillo, Makinna Clark, Gaberiell Corbin, Chloe DeWeese, Jaden Jordan, Randall Moerike, Julia Parsons, Adriana Raymore, Isabella Sang, Nathaniel Spence, Diana Warner, Jeromy Williams, and Ava Yonker.

Cum Laude – Brianna Bradbury, Kaula Clynes, Rylee Cochran, Shannon Dunn, Mackandle Freeman, Madison Gill, Holly Gooderham, Eian Grigsby, Alyssa Grimes, Bryce Grubb, Kirsten Handley, Olivia Knapp, Ethan Marcum, Nicholous Matheny, Paula Plantz, Baylie Rickard, Bella Shaw, Jared Spencer, Zander Watson, Maleah Williams, Alexanderia Wilson, Erica Wood, and Courtney Young.

Also receiving diplomas were:

Jason Adkins, Josie Akers, Dynasty Bailes, Nathaniel Bartoli, Zachary Beckett, Christopher Bennett, David Berkley, Lacota Black, Caden Boles, Jenna Bonecutter, Jadyn Bowman, Chelsey Bright, Evan Camp, Cortney Campbell, Madison Carpenter, Thorr Carpenter, Garrett Carte, Alexander Chandler, Kindra Cheesebrew, Levi Cicoff,

Bryar Coe, Bradley Cunningham, Sydney Denais, Damien Dent, Drake Dent, Luke Derenberger, Mikayla Devault, Phoenix Doerfer, Cheyenne Doles, James Durst, Nathaniel Edge, Trinity Epling, Dakota Flowers, Jace Garl, David Gleason, Gabriel Graham, Emilee Griffin, Jonathan Griffin, Kaylee Halley, Jackson Hamm, Jacob Harper, Jessa Harper,

Caleb Hatfield, Isabella Haught, Easton Haynes, Kendal Haynie, Jazmine Herdman, Lillian Hill, Joseph Jones, Isabella Kapp, Wyatt Kelley, Matthew Kincaid, Haley King, Ariel Leach, Brooklyn Leach, Dakota Litchfield, Colby Longwell, Gavin Marshall, Emalee Martin, Donnavon Mayes, Connor McCarty, Brenton McCoy, Zachery McDaniel, Elliott Meadows,

Samuel Miller, Timothy Morris, Kelsie Morrow, Madison Pearson, Aidan Peck, Trey Peck, Brysin Perry, Karson Perry, Lillian Phoenix, Kaden Pierce, Chad Pruitt, Derek Raike, Brayden Randolph, Jaden Reed, Timothy Reed, Hunter Roberts, Brooklynn Robson, Devon Ross, Kaycee Roush, Kia Satterfield, Shianna Scarberry,

Hayden Scott, Isaac Seabolt, Alexis Smith, Ty Spires, Isaiah Staats, Dylan Stewart, Ethan Stewart, Billy Stover, Kyrsten Stroud, Steven Taylor, Matthew Thompson, Shelby Thompson, Brianna Thornton, Joseph Tomblin, Joshua Towe, DaNayla Ward, Orilee Weethee, Hunter Wheeler, Sophia White, Bethany Whittington,

Timothy Williams, Brayden Williamson, Samuel Williamson, Morgan Willoughby, Layla Wilson, Sean Wilson, Maticison Wolfe, Mikeal Workman, Nathaniel Ynacay, Klara Alfredsson, Nick Cichon-Ledderhosen, Klara Klos, Nicolas Marcos Del Rio, Elda Ortoli, and Eira Solberg.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

