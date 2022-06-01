Hannan graduates 31

ASHTON — Touting the benefits of attending a small high school, Rachel Ellis told the Class of 2022 at Hannan High School that sitting before them, she could see memories of laughs, tears, arguments, advice, love, and more.

Ellis was one of two student speakers, along with Allison Cade, who spoke at the school’s commencement exercises in the Hannan gymnasium on Saturday morning. A total of 31 graduated during the ceremony.

“One of the greatest parts of attending a small school is getting to know everyone on a personal level, which I am eternally grateful for,” she said. “After spending six years with this group of people, I can say it will be extremely difficult to branch off to start our lives independently, but also extremely rewarding to walk away knowing that it is not the end.”

She continued, “I am confident that each one of us will flourish into beautiful, hard-working individuals that will achieve any goals we have set for ourselves, and will still be able to catch up with one another without skipping a beat.”

Cade encouraged her fellow graduates to think about the one person in their lives that would do, and has done, anything for them.

“If you already have that person, this next chapter will be for you to learn how to navigate life on your own and learn to never take advantage of what you do have,” she said. “If you do not have that, maybe this next chapter in your life will be for you to find it.”

Cade told the class to appreciate those who have helped them, to thank them, and always remember where they came from and who has got them there.

Principal Tammy Burns presented the Class of 2022 to Superintendent of Schools Keith Burdette, prior to the presentation of diplomas by Patty Blake, counselor, and members of the Mason County Board of Education. Cherry Weikle, assistant principal, presented the honor graduates.

Senior Layne Holley led the Pledge of Allegiance, while Seniors Justin Rainey and Isabella Nagy led the crossing of the tassels.

Graduates included:

Summa Cum Laude — Allison Miranda Cade, Rachel Leigh Ellis, Layne Patrick Holley, Isabella Paulina Nagy, and Makenzie Jade Simmons.

Magna Cum Laude — Justin Michael Rainey.

Cum Laude — Logan Travis Barker, Preston Gage Burris, Alexis Leanne Paige Lowe, Emily Faith McBride, Haley Renee Smith, and Nathaniel Ray Wilson.

Also receiving diplomas were Austin Douglas Berry, Ava Grace Biggum, Lavena Evelyn Rose Brumfield, Joshua Allen Clay, Brady Allen Edmunds, Olivia Grace Holliday, Javen Lee Hughes, Hannah Raelynn Kersey, Chance Dakota Keith Nelson, Heaven Jade Perry,

Madison Collette Plantz, Adrionna Leshay Porter, Jared Ray Regal, Samuel Matthew Reynolds, Makayla Brooke Robinson, Kathryn Louise Runyon, Dustin Alexander Saunders, Haidon Isack Thompson, and Kelvy William Varney.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

