Liberty Fest events announced

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The City of Point Pleasant announced the annual “Liberty Fest 2022” schedule of events.

Liberty Fest will be Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. This year, a second day has been added with “Praise Along the River,” to be held at the Riverfront Park beginning at 6 p.m., on Sunday, July 3. Mayor Brian Billings said at the 2021 Liberty Fest that he along with city council would like to add an additional day in 2022, and hope to see the Liberty Fest grow each year.

The schedule for “Praise Along the River” on Sunday, July 3 is as follows:

At 6 p.m., the welcoming will be from Mayor Brian Billings. The opening prayer will be given by Pastor Nathan Fowler from Bellemead United Methodist Church.

Music and speakers will be in the following order:

Music by Covered by Love;

Speaker: Pastor Jonathan Pinson from Grace Bible Baptist Church and West Virginia House of Delegates;

Music by Generations Quartet;

Closing Prayer given by Rev. Bobby Patterson from First Church of God;

Music by Generations Quartet; and

Music by Covered by Love.

On Monday, July 4, Liberty Fest will begin at 4 p.m. with the following schedule of events:

4 p.m. – Little Miss & Mister / Pretty Baby Contest — Riverfront Park (RFP)

5:30 p.m. – Twin River Cloggers — Hartley Square 4th & Main Street

6 p.m. – Parade – Grand Marshal Mary Roush — West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot

(Line up for parade starting at 5 p.m. 11th & Main Street)

7 p.m. – Jesse Crawford (Country Music) — RFP stage

8:15 p.m. – Welcome by Mayor Brian Billings, city officials and 2022 Royalty

8:30 p.m. – Flatrock Revival (Music from the past) – RFP stage

10 p.m. – “Gigantic” fireworks on the Ohio River/Amherst Madison Barge – RFP

City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the bounce houses will be in operation from 5-9 p.m. and the face painting will operate from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. These two attractions will be inside the Riverfront Park. Tatterson, added many food vendors will be on hand located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Main Street.