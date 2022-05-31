Wahama graduates 55

MASON — Fifty-five young men and women became alumni of Wahama High School Friday evening following commencement exercises for the Class of 2022.

Chosen to give student addresses at the ceremony, which was held in the high school gymnasium, were Alana Edwards, Rilee Zerkle, and Bailee Bumgarner.

Edwards assured her classmates that although their school years had been good, the best is yet to come.

“The six years that I have spent at this school have been amazing,” she said. “Everyone says that high school will be the best years of your life and while I have had a blast, and I know I’ll miss it, I don’t believe that it will have been the ‘best’ years.”

She continued, “I say this because today is when our journey truly begins. This is where we really begin to find ourselves, what we want to do, and who we are. I believe that each and every one of you will do amazing things in life.”

Zerkle told the graduates she used the song, “Brilliant” by Shinedown as her inspiration throughout her senior year. She told them being brilliant is different for everyone, and it doesn’t matter how other people define brilliance.

“As long as you are fulfilling your dreams and reaching your goals, then you are brilliant,” Zerkle said. “As long as you are happy, you are brilliant. It could be the biggest achievement of your life, or a small accomplishment in a day. Find your brilliance and shine everyday in your life.”

Bumgarner began her speech citing the obstacles the class faced, missing school for such things as flooding, teacher strikes, gas leaks, bomb threats, and pandemics. She said because of these adversities, her hope is that the class can show more kindness to others.

“Besides learning things like how to balance an equation, and how to calculate the volume of a cylinder, we have learned more than plenty of life lessons,” Bumgarner said. “How you carry yourself matters. How you treat people matters. And your reputation matters. We cannot control the actions of others, but we can control our own reactions.”

Musical selections were presented by both the concert band and choir. Senior Class President Ethan Mitchell led the Pledge of Allegiance, while Annabella Mankin, freshman choir member, led the singing of the alma mater. Senior Peyton Ingels put together a slide show that played as each of her classmates crossed the stage, featuring the senior as a baby, as well as a current photo.

Principal Melissa VanMeter presented the class to Superintendent of Schools Keith Burdette prior to the presentation of diplomas by Assistant Principal Don Linger. Graduates included:

Summa Cum Laude – Paige Danielle Berkley, Olivia Grace Brooks, Bailee Allison Bumgarner, Jessica Brooke Dangerfield, Alana Janette Edwards, Zachary Wyatt Fields, Carolee Renae Hoffman, Lauren Madison Noble, Mattie Shea Ohlinger, Abigail Katherine Pauley, Allison Nicole Tennant, and Rilee Madison Zerkle.

Magna Cum Laude – Sharon Lita Arix Michael, Jaylen Mia Burris, Cara Suzanne Russell, Tori Olivia Sigman, and Dalton Eli Starkey.

Cum Laude – Emma Jane Haddox, Michaela Elizabeth Hieronymus, Dalton Scott Jordan, Kaelee Lynn Maynard, Byron Keith Roush, Kaley Rose Wamsley, and Wesley Morgan Woolard.

Also graduating were A’leisia Kate Barnitz, Ethyn Grey Barnitz, Adrionna Jaimison Bennett, Kaitlyn Richelle Clark, Ethan Ray Cochran, Odin James Frederick, Breydon Riley Friend, Tyler Evan Greene, John Casey Greer, Riley Alexis Hankinson,

Peyton Elizabeth Ingels, Tristan Raye Jones, Ethan Allen Kearns, Gary Allen Ray Lambert, Jillian Jane Love, Paige Kathryn Lowden, Trevor Eden McGuire, Nicholas Shawn Miller, Ethan Lee Mitchell, Peyton Alan Morris,

Lacey Emma-Marie Neal, Joshua Aaron Roque, Justin Lee Roush, Chasity Marie Russell, Adriana Hope Sayre, Morgan Alexys Staats, Eric Lane Stewart, Allison Grayce Warth, Kailynn Nicole Weaver, Jackson Thomas Young, and Densyl Ray Zuspan.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Student speakers at the Wahama High School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises Friday evening were, from left, Alana Janette Edwards, Rilee Madison Zerkle, and Bailee Allison Bumgarner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_wahama-grads-1.jpg Student speakers at the Wahama High School Class of 2022 Commencement Exercises Friday evening were, from left, Alana Janette Edwards, Rilee Madison Zerkle, and Bailee Allison Bumgarner. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Senior Abigail Pauley is pictured as she receives her diploma from Teacher and Senior Class Advisor Scott Johnson, while other faculty members look on. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_wahama-grads-2.jpg Senior Abigail Pauley is pictured as she receives her diploma from Teacher and Senior Class Advisor Scott Johnson, while other faculty members look on. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy With diplomas in hand, graduates of the Class of 2022 at Wahama High School are ready to embark on their next adventure. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_wahama-grads-3.jpg With diplomas in hand, graduates of the Class of 2022 at Wahama High School are ready to embark on their next adventure. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]