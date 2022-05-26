Memorial Day events scheduled in the Bend Area

BEND AREA — Members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven will hold a ceremony on Memorial Day to remember their fallen comrades who died while serving.

The solemn services are set for Monday at various monuments located in the Bend Area.

The remembrance will begin in Clifton at 10:15 a.m. The Clifton monument is located along Rt. 62. The group will next move to Mason at 10:30 a.m., where the monument is located on Second Street on the Mason Senior Citizens Center grounds. The third stop will be in Hartford at 10:45 a.m. This monument is on Rt. 62 near the Hartford Post Office. The final service will be held at 11 a.m. at the monument in New Haven on Fifth Street, next to the fire station.

Included in each brief service is the placing of a wreath in front of the monument, as well as blocks of red, white, and blue carnations on top. Prayer and a tribute to the fallen are read, before a gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday in May. Originally called Decoration Day, it is a day of remembrance for those who died in military service for the United States.

President Lyndon Johnson officially declared Waterloo, N.Y. as the birthplace of Memorial Day in May 1966. It was celebrated on May 30 until 1971, when the National Holiday Act of 1971 designated the last Monday in May to be Memorial Day.

The first official observance was held May 30, 1868, under proclamation by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, and involved placing glowers on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

