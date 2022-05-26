Municipal pool opens Saturday

NEW HAVEN — It’s the day long awaited each year by area children, as the lone municipal swimming pool in Mason County holds opening day.

The New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool will open at noon on Saturday, with free admission for the entire season. A committee of volunteers works year round raising funds and seeking donations to keep the pool free to the public.

Hours this year will be noon to 5 p.m., seven days per week. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments will be sold, but those attending may also bring their snacks and drinks, which must be in plastic and not glass bottles.

The head lifeguard this year is Casey Greer. Also serving as lifeguards will be Lillian Bowles, Alyssa VanMeter, Ciah Nutter, and Colton Williams. Manning the concession stand will be Josh Roque and Rowen Gerlach. Teresa Gibbs is the pool manager who will be testing the water and keeping the pool chemicals in check.

Features of the swimming pool are a diving board and slide. The grounds also have a shelter for shade and chairs.

The pool can be rented for private parties and events. The cost is $60 per hour, with a two-hour minimum. For more information on pool rental, call the town hall at 304-882-3203.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

