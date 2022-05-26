Final week-long jubilee announced

BEND AREA — The 31st Annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee will be held June 5-11, and according to Promoter Evelyn Roush, it will be the final one as previously known throughout the years.

Roush said this year’s event, set for the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds in Cottageville, will be the last week-long jubilee. Going forward, the jubilee will consist of a fall and spring sing.

Admission is free, and there will be daily gift drawings. There is a stage and seating under shelter, and although there are bleachers, lawn chairs are also welcome to be placed on the concrete area.

The jubilee kicks off Sunday at 2 p.m. with an afternoon sing in the air-conditioned dining hall. Concessions will be sold. On Monday, the evening begins with a potluck meal at 5 p.m., followed by Dorsey Johnson singing and preaching by Doug Mitchell. It will also be held in the dining hall.

The jubilee will start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Ron Shamblin will be preaching Tuesday evening, and a tag team of Noah Searls, Randy Hall, Ron Shamblin, and Jeremy Simpson on Wednesday. On Friday, a potluck dinner will be held at noon, and singing starts at 5 p.m.

On the final day, an auction will be held at 10 a.m. in the breezeway, with proceeds to benefit the jubilee. Singing starts at 4 p.m., with a group new to the area, the Seed Sowers of Frankfort, Kentucky. Doug Mitchell will be preaching.

Among the singers scheduled for the week are Karis Young, Cousins for Christ, Saundra Meades, Faith’s Promise, Pardoned by Grace, Chris Perdue, Rick Towe, Evelyn Smith, Randy Parsons, Tammy McCallister, New Life Quartet, Spiritual Echoes, Chosen 4:13, and more. In all, there will be over 40 artists during the weeklong event.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

