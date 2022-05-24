Early voting begins in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Early voting in the New Haven municipal election began today and will continue through June 4.

Voting will take place at the town hall on Fifth Street on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on the two Saturdays, May 28 and June 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election day is June 7, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The ballot includes one candidate for mayor, one for recorder, and five council candidates. In addition, there are two running as write-in council candidates.

Incumbent Mayor Phil Serevicz is the lone candidate for that position. Incumbent Recorder Rebecca Benson is also running unopposed.

Vying for one of five council seats, and listed on the ballot, will be Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. and Steve Carpenter, incumbents, as well as Jennifer D. Russell, Bruce Adams, and Monica Mitchell. Donald Riffle and Scott Fields are the write-in candidates.

Following the election, the canvass will begin on June 13, and results will be declared at the end of the canvass. The election results will be certified on June 15, 48 hours after results are declared, for races without a recount request.

The new two-year term will begin July 1.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

