Wahama inducts NHS members, recognizes seniors

The Wahama National Honor Society recognized the graduating seniors during an induction ceremony at the school recently. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Brooks, Paige Berkley, Mattie Ohlinger, Dalton Starkey, Alana Edwards, Lauren Noble, Rilee Zerkle, Tori Sigman, Bailee Bumgarner, Abby Pauley, Allison Tennant, Jessica Dangerfield, and Jaylen Burris. Absent were Cara Russell, Carolee Hoffman, Dalton Jordan, and Michaela Hieronymus.

Fourteen Wahama High School students were inducted into the school’s National Honor Society recently. They were, front row, from left, Antonio Perron, Bryce Zuspan, Wesley Woolard, Emma Haddox, and Ashton Barnitz. Back row, from left, are Ethan Goodnite, Loryn Weaver, Kase Stewart, Lillian Bowles, Olivia Jeffers, Ashton Broughman, and Carson Gibbs. Absent were Angel Oldaker and Kaelee Maynard. A reception was held for the new members following the ceremony.