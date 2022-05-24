2 win state essay contest

Two Wahama High School eighth graders placed in the County Commission Association of West Virginia essay contest recently, including Maverick Painter, who won first place in the state. He was awarded a $500 prize. Mary Brinker won third place in the state, and was awarded $200. According to Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley, Painter’s state win is a first for the county. The theme of the essay contest was “How Does My County Commission Make Life Better for Me?.” Pictured, from left, are Wahama Assistant Principal Don Linger, West Virginia History Teacher Kelsey Moya, Brinker, Painter, and Handley.

