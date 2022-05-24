Hannan band participates in competition

Members of the Hannan Wildcat Junior/Senior High School Band participated in the Music in the Parks Festival on Saturday near King’s Island, where they won first place in Class A and received an overall excellent rating. Band members are pictured with the trophy they were presented. Following the festival, the students were able to enjoy the park.

Members of the Hannan Wildcat Junior/Senior High School Band participated in the Music in the Parks Festival on Saturday near King’s Island, where they won first place in Class A and received an overall excellent rating. Band members are pictured with the trophy they were presented. Following the festival, the students were able to enjoy the park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_hannan-band.jpg Members of the Hannan Wildcat Junior/Senior High School Band participated in the Music in the Parks Festival on Saturday near King’s Island, where they won first place in Class A and received an overall excellent rating. Band members are pictured with the trophy they were presented. Following the festival, the students were able to enjoy the park. Courtesy Photo