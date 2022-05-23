Wahama presents spring concert

The Wahama Concert Choir, under the direction of Rachel Reynolds, performed during the Spring Concert Showcase at the school on Sunday. Several of Reynolds’ piano students presented recitals, along with solo singers. The choir presented two songs that they will be singing at graduation on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Wahama High School Fine Arts Department presented its Spring Concert Showcase on Sunday in the school gymnasium. Pictured is the Fifth and Sixth Grade Band, under the direction of Matthew Bradley. The high school band also performed, as well as several instrumental soloists.