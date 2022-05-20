Commissioners make donation to river museum

Members of the Mason County Commission recently presented a $10,000 donation to the future home of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center. The museum is presently under construction at 320 Main Street in Point Pleasant. Pictured, from left, are Commissioners Rick Handley and Sam Nibert; Dennis Brumfield, CPA and Treasurer for the River Museum; and Commissioner Tracy Doolittle.

Members of the Mason County Commission recently presented a $10,000 donation to the future home of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center. The museum is presently under construction at 320 Main Street in Point Pleasant. Pictured, from left, are Commissioners Rick Handley and Sam Nibert; Dennis Brumfield, CPA and Treasurer for the River Museum; and Commissioner Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_IMG_1649.jpg Members of the Mason County Commission recently presented a $10,000 donation to the future home of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center. The museum is presently under construction at 320 Main Street in Point Pleasant. Pictured, from left, are Commissioners Rick Handley and Sam Nibert; Dennis Brumfield, CPA and Treasurer for the River Museum; and Commissioner Tracy Doolittle. Courtesy photo