Mason Council discusses auction, community service

MASON — Street sweeping, an upcoming auction, and a community service opportunity were all discussed when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, and Bob Reed. Absent was Barry Taylor.

Clark reported Sweeping Corps will be in town to sweep the main thoroughfare, Second Street, next week. He also told members eight additional signs will be added to the “Welcome to Mason” sign. The signs will be offered to Mason businesses for a fee of $100 the first year, and $50 thereafter.

The council decided to hold a public auction for some of the playground equipment formerly located at the town park. The date and time of the auction will be announced when determined.

Also during the meeting, it was announced volunteers are needed Saturday, 10 a.m., at the senior citizens center. Workers will clean the monument prior to the Memorial Day service, as well as completing some landscaping. It was noted that students are welcome and will be given community service hours.

In other action, the council:

Heard from residents Larry Daniel, Tammy Hood, Olive Burchett, Tara Shilt, and John Jacobs;

Approved a building permit for Michelle Whittington for a chain link fence;

Signed a resolution supporting veterans and keeping the VA health facilities in West Virginia;

Voted to participate in the Summer Youth Program;

Tabled a request for a pay increase for police officers; and,

Heard concerns regarding a white Honda Civic or Nissan 350Z that has been racing near town.

The next meeting will be held June 2, 6:30 p.m., at the town hall.