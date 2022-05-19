Hannan Prom royalty crowned

Hannan High School students and their invited guests recently attended the Junior-Senior Prom. Royalty crowned during the evening were Queen Allie Cade and King Justin Rainey.
Hannah Rainey was crowned as the Princess, while Xavier Stone was named Prince.
