Hannan Prom royalty crowned


Hannan High School students and their invited guests recently attended the Junior-Senior Prom. Royalty crowned during the evening were Queen Allie Cade and King Justin Rainey.

Hannah Rainey was crowned as the Princess, while Xavier Stone was named Prince.


