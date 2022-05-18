Summer feeding program available for children

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Board of Education Office of Child Nutrition announces their sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.

Christina Nelson is the new director of child nutrition with the Mason County Board of Education, and said the program will include breakfast and lunch, and is open to all children ages 18 years and under.

Meals will be served at the following sites:

Ashton Elementary, 997 Ashton Upland Road, Ashton: Breakfast provided from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. starting July 11-15.

Beale Elementary, 12897 Huntington Road, Gallipolis Ferry: Breakfast provided from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. July 5-18.

Leon Elementary, 1226 Burdette St., Leon: Breakfast provided from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. July 18-29.

New Haven Elementary, 135 Mill St., New Haven: Breakfast provided from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30pm July 11-15.

Point Pleasant Primary, 2200 Lincoln Ave., Point Pleasant: Breakfast provided from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. July 5-29.

Roosevelt Elementary, 7953 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant: Breakfast provided from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting July 5-22.

Point Pleasant Intermediate, 1 Walden Roush Way, Point Pleasant: Breakfast provided from 8:35-8:55 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. July 11-15.

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, 280 Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant: Breakfast provided from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-noon every Wednesday and Thursday starting July 6-4.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please call Christina Nelson at 304-675-4540 ext. 49107.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please call Christina Nelson at 304-675-4540 ext. 49107.

Information provided by Christina Nelson, Director of Child Nutrition, Mason County Board of Education.

