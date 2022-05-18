Moose Lodge benefits graduates

POINT PLEASANT — Seniors at all three county high schools will be sharing in $2,100 worth of scholarships, compliments of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731.

The lodge held its monthly Monday night Charity Bingo in May, and raised the total for scholarships at Point Pleasant, Wahama, and Hannan high schools.

According to lodge member David Morgan, the evening began by raising over $700 in donations from various groups with the lodge, Moose members, and members of the community. By the end of the evening, this grew to over $1,100 as bingo players donated their winnings back to the charity.

On hand to present the giant check were Moose officers Addie Roberts, Paul Freeman, Greg Forbes, and Susie Wooten. Accepting on behalf of the schools were Rhonda Tennant and Jared Billings, members of the Mason County Board of Education, and Bernita Allen and Lisa Crump of the Wahama Scholarship Committee.

Next month’s charity event will benefit the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool, and will be held June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Point Pleasant. Funds will be used to pay for lifeguards and the continued tradition of offering free swimming to all attendees. Last year’s event for the pool raised over $1,700.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

