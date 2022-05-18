Prevention Coalition discusses projects

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) and Prevention Coalition met Tuesday afternoon to discuss recent and upcoming projects.

Present during the meeting were Ronie Wheeler, Greg Fowler, John Macher, Josh Murphy, Debbie Hon, Chelsea Hackney, Jeff Noblin, Michaela Walmsley and Richard Sargent.

Updates about SADD groups at area high schools were given during the meeting. Sargent gave an update about the group at Point Pleasant High School. The group sponsored events regarding drunk driving in conjunction with the fire department including a program called In an Instant and held a mock accident. Representatives from Hannan and Wahama high schools were not in attendance at the meeting.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Mason County met earlier this month for their monthly meeting. They are going to start getting back into the community during June. Materials have been ordered for the Mason County Homeless Shelter outreach worker as well.

An advertising update was given, stating WV Outdoors would be able to do is $600 for four weeks and eight seconds each cycle.

The drop box for PVH has been delivered, and a presentation is being planned.

Teen Institute was scheduled to be on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Most of the trainings are centered around prevention.

The Annual Family Fishing Rodeo will be June 11 at 7:30 a.m. FRN is looking for volunteers to help with the rodeo.

A discussion was held on the Drug Take Back Day and it was noted that it wasn’t as successful as organizers hoped.

Fowler stated they’ve completed four different trainings regarding vaping.

Macher is working on getting peer recovery coaches in their shelter. They are also installing a new security system.

The next meeting for FRN and the Prevention Coalition is scheduled for June 21 at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

Information provided by The Mason County Prevention Coalition.