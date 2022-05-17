Wahama Prom royalty crowned

Wahama High School students and their invited guests celebrated the Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday evening at the Mason County Board of Education office in Point Pleasant. The theme of the event was “Once Upon a Time.” Prom royalty crowned included, from left, Junior Princess Amber Wolfe, Queen Lauren Noble, King Zachary Fields, and Senior Attendant Bailee Bumgarner.

Wahama High School students and their invited guests celebrated the Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday evening at the Mason County Board of Education office in Point Pleasant. The theme of the event was “Once Upon a Time.” Prom royalty crowned included, from left, Junior Princess Amber Wolfe, Queen Lauren Noble, King Zachary Fields, and Senior Attendant Bailee Bumgarner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_wahama-royalty.jpg Wahama High School students and their invited guests celebrated the Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday evening at the Mason County Board of Education office in Point Pleasant. The theme of the event was “Once Upon a Time.” Prom royalty crowned included, from left, Junior Princess Amber Wolfe, Queen Lauren Noble, King Zachary Fields, and Senior Attendant Bailee Bumgarner. Janel Harrison | Courtesy