Outdoor Youth Expo to return

POINT PLEASANT — The popular Outdoor Youth Expo is making a return this year for students and their parents after a two-year hiatus.

The event is set for Thursday and Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office (the former Moose Lodge) in Point Pleasant. It is attended by all fourth, fifth, and sixth grade classes in Mason County Schools.

There will be displays, presentations, booths, prize drawings, and more each of the two days. On Thursday, students from Ashton and Leon Elementary Schools will attend the morning session from 9-11:25 a.m. In the afternoon, Roosevelt and Beale Elementary School students will attend from noon to 2:25 p.m. Friday’s schedule will include the students of New Haven Elementary School in the morning session, and Point Pleasant Intermediate School in the afternoon.

According to the Outdoor Youth Expo Committee, the expo is held to promote awareness of positive, safe, and drug-free recreational activities for students, families, and communities. Committee members include Jack Cullen, Joann Cullen, Leigh Ann Shepard, Lorrie Wright, Paul Nichols, Randy Searls, Rodney Wallbrown, Tracy Call, Rachel Ayers, Amy Mullins, Howie Mullins, Josh Russell, Shayla Blackshire, and Ed Lowe.

Gabe Roush will be teaching the children bicycle safety, and Roy Moose and Jim Fregonara will be attending with several snakes for their “Snakes Alive” presentation. Students have a chance to win many door prizes that are donated by local businesses, groups and individuals.

Among the display booths and other features will be Aetna Better Health, Andrea’s Army, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, DARE Program, ICL, Mason County Animal Shelter, Mason County Bus Drivers, Mason County CEOS, Mason County Convention and Visitor Bureau, Mason County EMS, Mason County Health Department, Mason County SADD – Wahama, Mason County Schools Curriculum Department, Mason County Schools Food Service, Mason County Solid Waste Authority, Mason County Teen Community Leaders, Mason County Career Center FFA,

Ohio Valley Bank, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center, Point Pleasant Bike Trail, Point Pleasant High School Marching Band, PPJSHS Cheerleaders, Snakes of WV U.S. Forest Service Cranberry Mountain Nature Center, Thomas Do It Center, UniCare Health Plan of WV, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit, Western Conservation District – Soil Conservation, West Virginia Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division, WV National Guard, WV State Police, WVDNR Operations Center/Wildlife Diversity Program, and WVU Extension Mason and Wayne counties.

