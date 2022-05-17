Golf scramble fundraiser set for June

MASON — After many years of holding catfish tournaments, members of Bend Area C.A.R.E. will switch up fundraising efforts this year with a golf scramble.

The Bend Area C.A.R.E. Kids for Christmas Golf Scramble will be held June 4 at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, according to organizers Jeremy and Brandy Hudnall. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m.

Each year, the C.A.R.E. organization provides Christmas gifts, such as clothing, coats, shoes, and toys to around 60 children. They also give gift certificates for groceries to the families. In all, the group spends about $20,000 annually.

Although the organization does various smaller fundraisers throughout the year, the golf tourney will serve as this year’s major event. It has been five years since C.A.R.E.’s last golf outing.

Teams for the tourney are being accepted until June 1. The cost for the four-person scramble is $240 per team.

Prizes for the event will include $400 in clubhouse grill credit for first place, and $300 in pro shop credit for second place. The final prize will be a random drawing for the return of one team’s entry fee.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals can also sponsor a hole for a $100 donation. To be a sponsor, or for more information, contact Brandy Hudnall at 304-857-2208.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]