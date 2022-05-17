Area high schools recognized for seat belt usage

HUNTINGTON — Area high schools participated in the 2022 Annual Battle of the Belts seat belt education program. Two Mason County schools placed in the top three for seat belt usage.

The following high schools participated throughout our service region: Hannan High School in Mason County, Point Pleasant High School in Mason County, Hurricane High School in Putnam County, Poca High School in Putnam County, Ravenswood High School in Jackson County, Ripley High School in Jackson County, and Winfield High School in Putnam County.

Of the schools participating, three high schools were selected as the first, second, and third place winners of the contest. The winning schools were chosen based on highest seat belt use rate at the end of the campaign and the largest seat belt use increase during the campaign.

Hannan High School won first place for the largest seat belt use rate. Point Pleasant High School won second place for the largest seat belt use increase. Ravenswood High School placed third as runner-up for largest seat belt use rate.

Winning schools will receive recognition on the Huntington Highway Safety Office website and social media pages. Winning schools will also receive funding support for their Safe Prom and Graduation student activities.

“All participating schools saw an increase in their seat belt usage rates which is a great thing,” said Kara Damron, Huntington Highway Safety Office Administrative Assistant. “Many schools submitted creative and thought-provoking messaging that they used to increase their school’s usage rate.”

Samples of messaging used by participating schools will be featured on our website and social media pages.

“We are extremely proud of our local high schools taking part in helping keep young drivers safe. Getting behind the wheel or in a vehicle to travel is likely the most dangerous thing we do on a daily basis,” said Damron. “It is important that drivers and all passengers, front seat and back, are buckled up every trip, every time!”

For more information about the Huntington Highway Safety Office’s seat belt programming, or to check out some of the “Battle of the Belts” messaging from the schools, please visit the website www.wvsafetraffic.com. You can also find us on social media at facebook.com/HuntingtonHighwaySafetyProgram.

A presentation will be held at Hannan High School on May 19.

Information provided by the Huntington Highway Safety Office.