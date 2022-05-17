New Haven Council discusses pool, park upgrades

NEW HAVEN — Upgrades to the New Haven Community Center were discussed when the town council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and councilmen Steve Carpenter and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. Absent were Jessica Rickard, Colton McKinney, and Roy Dale Grimm.

With a little over a week until the municipal swimming pool opens on May 28, Carpenter reported new bathroom stall doors have arrived. The council agreed to look into the cost of indoor/outdoor carpet for the hallway leading from the community center to the pool, instead of painting the concrete floor.

Members agreed to contact the pool committee for possible assistance in painting the restrooms. It was also decided to wait until Friday to see if additional applications for an adult concession overseer comes in.

The mayor reported during the meeting that the roadside park has several uneven places and he is concerned about placing playground equipment there. Employee Teresa Gibbs said she will ask the Claflin Foundation, which funded the equipment, if it can be placed at the library. If not, the land will need to be leveled.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for January Beckett for a roof, and Steve Miller for windows and siding;

Issued a business license to Alli Nutter, new owner of Foxy Locks salon;

Agreed to purchase a $1,200 handheld radio for the police department, and two tires for a police vehicle at over $400;

Agreed to donate $100 to the Bend Area CARE organization for its golf tournament;

Announced Buzzy Duncan and Charles Estep took operator tests last week, but results have not been received;

Agreed to investigate solutions for a ditch line near the home of April Nazarewycz;

Agreed to participate in the summer youth program;

Decided to release the contracted operator when Duncan receives his license; and,

Held a moment of silence for Councilman Grimm and family for the loss of his wife, Sandra.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]