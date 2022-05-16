Countywide clean-up day set for Saturday

MASON COUNTY — Three entities are joining forces to help residents clear their homes and properties of unwanted items, just in time for the summer season.

The Mason County Solid Waste Authority is partnering with the Mason County Commission and City of Point Pleasant to hold a countywide clean-up day on Saturday.

The event is free for Mason County residents, and proof of residency must be shown. Items can be taken to the Mason County Career Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Furniture, appliances (without Freon), trash, metal, and other items will be accepted. Items not being accepted include gas and propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals, motor oil, and tires.

This is the fourth year the county has offered the free clean-up day.