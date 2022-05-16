Point Pleasant Prom royalty crowned

Students at Point Pleasant High School and their invited guests celebrated the Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday evening, with the theme “A Knight on the Red Carpet.” Crowned royalty were, from left, Queen Maddie Allensworth, King Luke Derenberger, Prince Brennan Sang, and Princess Matti Fields. Over 150 couples and individuals walked the red carpet in the auditorium, which can be viewed on YouTube through the Facebook page “Point Pleasant Live.”

Students at Point Pleasant High School and their invited guests celebrated the Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday evening, with the theme “A Knight on the Red Carpet.” Crowned royalty were, from left, Queen Maddie Allensworth, King Luke Derenberger, Prince Brennan Sang, and Princess Matti Fields. Over 150 couples and individuals walked the red carpet in the auditorium, which can be viewed on YouTube through the Facebook page “Point Pleasant Live.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/05/web1_point-prom.jpg Students at Point Pleasant High School and their invited guests celebrated the Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday evening, with the theme “A Knight on the Red Carpet.” Crowned royalty were, from left, Queen Maddie Allensworth, King Luke Derenberger, Prince Brennan Sang, and Princess Matti Fields. Over 150 couples and individuals walked the red carpet in the auditorium, which can be viewed on YouTube through the Facebook page “Point Pleasant Live.” Mike Fielder Photography | Courtesy