City Council discusses summer projects, events

POINT PLEASANT — The city of Point Pleasant held their regular city council meeting last week at city hall.

Present during the meeting were Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, council members Gabe Roush, Robert McMillan, Corrie Fetty, Cody Greathouse, LeighAnn Shepard, Judy Holland, Diana Hall and Dylan Handley. Absent were Paul Knisley and Nathan Wedge.

Jerry Bain, Steve Halstead and Ronie Wheeler presented council with the vision for the Mason County Veteran’s Memorial that will honor Veterans of Mason County. The Veteran’s Memorial will be placed beside the Pomeroy-Mason bridge area. Fundraising is under way and a completion date has not been set.

Council approved the call by Mayor Billings for the minutes of the regular council meeting on April 11, minutes of the recessed council meeting on April 19, financial statements of the general, coal severance, water and sewer funds for the month and outstanding obligations for April 2022.

City attorney Joe Supple updated council members on the 2608 Lincoln Ave. property. Supple then called for a motion on the final reading of Ordinance 1109.02a (Maintenance of Premises & Disposition of Refuse). All council members voted for the motion.

City Accountant and Krodel Park Youth Director Shannon Pearson gave council an update on the summer hires and plans of preparing the Splash Pad and Yak Shak for the upcoming summer season. The Splash Pad will open on Saturday, May 28, and the Yak Shak on Thursday, June 2.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson gave council members an update on the annual Maintenance and Support Agreement for the city computer system. Mountaineer Computer Systems provides maintenance at all office locations and provides technical support. Tatterson advised council of the new Water and Sanitary Board members. Those members include Nathan Wedge, LeighAnn Shepard and Robert McMillan. City attorney Supple, Mayor Billings and City Clerk Tatterson will also work with the board.

Mayor Billings gave an update on the 30th Street repair work and thanked the DOH and Delegate Jonathan Pinson of the 17th Delegate District for their help. Billings then asked council to allow him to seek paving bids for a (315 x 22) section of Mason Blvd between Marquette and Maxwell.

Council members heard from Street Commissioner Randy Hall, who shared with council that the street department was in need of a crew cab truck. Hall was not asking for a new truck purchase but one that is used and would meet the needs of his department. Council agreed to allow Hall to look for a used truck.

Hall told council hot patching would begin throughout the city and he has a list submitted by council members and area residents.

Under old business, council members were advised the city water plant is now fully lighted. The Liberty Fest 2022 update was given for both Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4. Further updates will be given in the weeks ahead.

The next regular city council meeting scheduled for Monday, June 13 has been changed to Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Submitted by the City of Point Pleasant.